    Bulls Rumors: Billy Donovan Signed 4-Year Contract Worth $24 Million-Plus

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IISeptember 24, 2020

    Aug 18, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan looks on during the first half against the Houston Rockets in game one of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports/Pool Photo via AP) of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    The terms of Billy Donovan's head coaching contract with the Chicago Bulls have been revealed.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the former Oklahoma City Thunder coach signed a four-year deal worth a little over $24 million when he was hired Tuesday. 

        

