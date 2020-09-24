Bulls Rumors: Billy Donovan Signed 4-Year Contract Worth $24 Million-Plus

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The terms of Billy Donovan's head coaching contract with the Chicago Bulls have been revealed.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the former Oklahoma City Thunder coach signed a four-year deal worth a little over $24 million when he was hired Tuesday.

