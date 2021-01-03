Jalen Reagor Ruled out for Eagles vs. Washington Because of Head Injury

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor left Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team with a head injury.

After moving to injured reserve early into his rookie year with a UCL tear in his thumb, the 22-year-old's career with the Eagles, who drafted him at No. 21 overall in 2020, is now delayed even further. Even before he hurt his thumb, the TCU product tore his shoulder at the end of August and nearly missed Week 1.

He was able to make his NFL debut with the Eagles in their season-opening loss to Washington, during which he reeled in one pass for 55 yards, before his thumb injury came during Philadelphia's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. He came back to that game and paced Eagles receivers with 60 snaps. He ended the day catching each of his four targets for 41 yards.

Despite sitting on injured reserve after just two games, Reagor ranked 13th among rookie wide receivers through Week 5 on Pro Football Focus' list. He returned in Week 8, posting 16 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Following his return, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said the team was hoping to use him on punt returns.

While at TCU, the Texas native became the Horned Frogs' career leader in punt return average (17.8 yards), and he led the team with 611 yards on 43 receptions for a team-best five touchdowns as a true junior in 2019.

His absence will be felt for an offense that was already without DeSean Jackson, Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert.