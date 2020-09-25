Top Free Agents Who Can Help Desperate NFL Teams

1 of 8

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Delanie Walker seems like one of those veterans a contender grabs late in the season and improves its odds of a playoff run, though circumstances might dictate an earlier return.

Walker, 36, has played in just eight games over the last two seasons. But the tight end is unquestionably productive and has a reputation as a leader. In his last healthy season, 2017, he caught 74 passes for 807 yards and three scores. Before that, he had scored six or more times in three of the prior four seasons.

Joining a team now wouldn't be the biggest ordeal for a veteran like Walker, who could at least deploy as a situational weapon when it's time to move the chains or score. Load management is a must, given his injury history (ankle setbacks in 2018 and 2019), but it seems inevitable he'll find a home.

With teams such as San Francisco, Arizona and Buffalo dealing with injuries at the position, Walker could be back with a team soon.

Possible suitors: San Francisco, Arizona