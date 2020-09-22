Kevin Garnett Explains Why His Generation 'Could Never' Play in an NBA Bubble

Jenna CiccotelliContributor IISeptember 23, 2020

FILE - In this May 6, 2008, file photo, Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett gestures to the crowd just before tipoff in Game 1 of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal basketball series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Kevin Garnett has informed the Minnesota Timberwolves that he will retire after 21 seasons. The two sides came to agreement on a buyout on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, the person said. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Kevin Garnett did a lot during his 21 seasons in the NBA: the Hall of Famer was a 15-time All Star, a Defensive Player of the Year, a league MVP, and an NBA champion. But the former Timberwolves and Celtics center is sure of one thing he couldn't have done during his career: play inside the NBA bubble.

Appearing on Complex's Load Management podcast, Garnett said the energy his generation brought to the league wouldn't have survived constant surveillance inside the bubble:

"To be honest y'all, we could never play in the bubble. You know how much I've been screaming during your shot 'Get that s--t out of here'? You could've heard me in here. Man they'd of had a bunch of censors. Couldn't have all these cameras, you know, players walking around naked, balls swinging all type thing. That's a different league. We were men, yo."

With Garnett's feelings on the bubble out there, it's a good thing his Hall of Fame career came to an end before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

