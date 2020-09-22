Kevin Garnett Explains Why His Generation 'Could Never' Play in an NBA Bubble

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Kevin Garnett did a lot during his 21 seasons in the NBA: the Hall of Famer was a 15-time All Star, a Defensive Player of the Year, a league MVP, and an NBA champion. But the former Timberwolves and Celtics center is sure of one thing he couldn't have done during his career: play inside the NBA bubble.

Appearing on Complex's Load Management podcast, Garnett said the energy his generation brought to the league wouldn't have survived constant surveillance inside the bubble:

"To be honest y'all, we could never play in the bubble. You know how much I've been screaming during your shot 'Get that s--t out of here'? You could've heard me in here. Man they'd of had a bunch of censors. Couldn't have all these cameras, you know, players walking around naked, balls swinging all type thing. That's a different league. We were men, yo."

With Garnett's feelings on the bubble out there, it's a good thing his Hall of Fame career came to an end before the COVID-19 pandemic.