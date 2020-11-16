Report: Broncos QB Drew Lock 'Uncertain' for Dolphins Game After Rib Injury

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock suffered a rib injury during his team's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and his status for the Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins is "uncertain," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lock was hit on two consecutive possessions in the second quarter of Sunday's loss and had X-rays of his ribs on Monday, according to Kyle Newman of the Denver Post.

"Like with many injuries, the next day is worse than the [day of] competition," Fangio said Monday (h/t Newman). "He's pretty sore today with the ribs and we'll see where he's at on Wednesday."

It's the second notable injury for Lock in 2020 after he hurt his right shoulder during a Week 2 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lock exited the 26-21 defeat after throwing just five passes for 20 yards, and Jeff Driskel replaced him in the huddle.

Driskel performed admirably with 256 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 84.9 passer rating, but the Broncos were playing from behind all afternoon and couldn't complete a comeback. He started again in Week 3, where he posted 176 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 has seen action for both the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions over his career with a 1-8 record in nine starts.

The Broncos turned to Brett Rypien in the fourth quarter of that Tampa loss and again in Week 4, when he led the team to a win over the Jets on 19-of-31 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns, though he was intercepted three times.

Per Newman, Rypien is the team's second-string QB.

Lock, meanwhile, entered the 2020 season as the Broncos quarterback of the future who the team hoped would keep them from avoiding a full-scale rebuild. With the Missouri alum injured again, that task only gets tougher for a Denver team playing in one of the most difficult divisions in football.