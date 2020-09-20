James White Inactive for Patriots vs. Seahawks After Father Dies in Car Crash

James White Inactive for Patriots vs. Seahawks After Father Dies in Car CrashSeptember 21, 2020
New England Patriots running back James White isn't playing in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a tragedy in his family.
The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe that White's father, Tyrone, was killed in a car crash in Florida on Sunday. The Broward Sheriff's office noted that "two victims were transported via air to the hospital."
Tyrone—a Miami-Dade Police Department captain—was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
After news of the crash surfaced, White received support from both current and former NFL players:
White was listed as inactive for Sunday's game.
White has been a member of the Patriots his entire career since they selected him with a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft.