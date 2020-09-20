James White Inactive for Patriots vs. Seahawks After Father Dies in Car Crash

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New England Patriots running back James White isn't playing in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a tragedy in his family.

The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe that White's father, Tyrone, was killed in a car crash in Florida on Sunday. The Broward Sheriff's office noted that "two victims were transported via air to the hospital."

Tyrone—a Miami-Dade Police Department captain—was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

After news of the crash surfaced, White received support from both current and former NFL players:

White was listed as inactive for Sunday's game.

White has been a member of the Patriots his entire career since they selected him with a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft.