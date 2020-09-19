Ty Lawson Released by Fujian Sturgeons After 'Inappropriate' Social Media Posts

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Chinese Basketball Association's Fujian Sturgeons will not bring back Ty Lawson for next season after he made inappropriate remarks on Instagram.

"His inappropriate words are inconsistent with the social responsibilities and values abided by our club and have brought serious adverse social impacts to the club and the league. We will not sign him for the new season," Fujian Sturgeons said in a statement.

Lawson allegedly made one post commenting on the bodies of Chinese women and then another where he appeared to be getting a lap dance at a strip club.

The team did not offer further comment on the contents of Lawson's social media posts.

Lawson has been a star in China over the last three seasons, averaging at least 25 points and six assists per game over that span. He averaged 27.3 points and 8.7 assists during the 2019-20 campaign with Fujian, his first year with the franchise after spending two seasons with the Shandong Golden Stars.

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, Lawson last played for the Washington Wizards in 2018. He has not received meaningful NBA minutes since the 2016-17 season.