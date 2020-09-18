2020 Battle 4 Atlantis Featuring Duke Canceled Because of COVID-19

Tim Aylen/Associated Press

College Basketball will not be playing in paradise this season.

The 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis, annually hosted by the Paradise Island, Bahamas resort, has officially been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's field was slated to feature Duke, Creighton, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia, Wichita State and Memphis.

According to the resort, the Battle 4 Atlantis will resume play in the Bahamas in 2021.

Duke last won the tournament in 2012, defeating a Louisville team led by Peyton Siva, Gorgui Dieng and Montrezl Harrell that would go on to win the NCAA tournament before having the season vacated following an NCAA investigation.

This year's field was already in jeopardy following the Pac-12's decision to postpone all sports through January 2021, making Utah's participation unlikely.

The Thanksgiving tournament was scheduled to run November 25-27.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports previously reported organizers had lined up at least one school as a replacement and a potential move to a venue in South Dakota was under consideration. According to Norlander, Duke was the only team not on board with the plan to move locations.

Atlantis refuted that report in its cancelation announcement.

The 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis field has yet to be revealed. It's unknown if the 2020 schools will look to return to the tournament next season.