WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 16September 16, 2020
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 16
The biggest and brightest in NXT battled for supremacy Wednesday night on USA Network, some defending championship gold and others fighting for bragging rights as the brand prepared for its latest TakeOver on October 4.
Who emerged from the night's top battles with their arms raised in victory, championship reigns intact and momentum on their sides?
Find out now with this recap of the September 16 episode.
Match Card
- NXT North American Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher
- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Breezango vs. Imperium
- Non-Title Match: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Io Shirai
- Drake Maverick and Killian Dane vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish
Already announced for Wednesday's show are:
Blackheart vs. Shirai is a most interesting match, if only because the former has built quite a bit of momentum for herself in recent months and could easily defeat Shirai for the NXT Championship at some point in the near future and not look out of place as the champion.
If she does not win tonight, NXT officials threaten her momentum in the name of putting Shirai over in a non-title match that really does nothing for her.
Non-Title Match: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Io Shirai
Two of the top stars in NXT's immensely talented women's division battled at the top of Wednesday's show as Shotzi Blackheart battled NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.
For Blackheart, a win would catapult her right into title contention. For Shirai, it would further cement her as the unquestioned face of the brand's female locker room.
Near-falls, counters and reversals dominated the opening moments of the match as the commentary team of Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett and Beth Phoenix discussed the fearlessness exhibited by Blackheart. Shirai turned the tide in her favor, wiping Shotzi out at ringside with a moonsault plancha.
Shirai dominated during the picture-in-picture commercial break, but Blackheart fired back with a shotgun dropkick. The champion and her prospective challenger exchanged strikes until Shirai applied a crossface. Blackheart fought out and scored a near-fall.
Shirai delivered a 619 and followed with a missile dropkick, but could not put Blackheart away.
The women fought onto the ring apron, where Shirai delivered a sickening German suplex. Back in the ring, Shirai delivered the moonsault for the win.
After the match, the competitors showed a sign of respect as the commentators put over the efforts of Blackheart.
Result
Shirai defeated Blackheart
Grade
A
Analysis
In her first major test as a big-match performer in NXT, Blackheart absolutely lived up to the moment, delivering a performance that shattered all questions about her in-ring ability as she hung move-for-move with the standard-bearer Shirai.
This was a physically intense match between two babyfaces that was well-worked. Shirai scored the win, as a champion should, but it was Blackheart who earned the most as the commentary team and match itself really put her over as a player in the women's division.
If she can build on this momentum, do not be surprised if she is regularly competing for the title by the time 2020 comes to a welcome close.
Desmond Troy vs. Tommaso Ciampa
NXT upstart Desmond Troy had the unenviable task of battling Tommaso Ciampa in the night’s second match. Focused, dangerous and destructive, Ciampa rocked Troy with a double forearm, then a clothesline in the corner.
Ciampa punished Troy and finished him with The Widow’s Bell.
After the match, the former NXT Champion threatened a steel chair attack on his opponent until Jake Atlas appeared on the stage. He challenged Ciampa to a match, the result of the ass-kicking he took at the hands of his newfound rival a few weeks back.
Result
Ciampa defeated Troy
Grade
C+
Analysis
As a match, there was not much to this. As a display of the ruthlessness of Ciampa at this point, it was well-done.
Time will tell if the Atlas rivalry is really worthy of Ciampa’s time, though.
It certainly feels like a step down for a former world champion but if he can elevate an inconsistently used Atlas, it will be more-than worth it as NXT looks for stars beyond the same handful that have dominated the landscape for the last three or four years.
NXT upstart Desmond Troy had the unenviable task of battling Tommaso Ciampa in the night’s second match. Focused, dangerous and destructive, Ciampa rocked Troy with a double forearm, then a clothesline in the corner.
Ciampa punished Troy and finished him with The Widow’s Bell.
After the match, the former NXT Champion threatened a steel chair attack on his opponent until Jake Atlas appeared on the stage. He challenged Ciampa to a match, the result of the ass-kicking he took at the hands of his newfound rival a few weeks back.
Result
Ciampa defeated Troy
Grade
C+
Analysis
As a match, there was not much to this. As a display of the ruthlessness of Ciampa at this point, it was well-done.
Time will tell if the Atlas rivalry is really worthy of Ciampa’s time, though.
It certainly feels like a step down for a former world champion but if he can elevate an inconsistently used Atlas, it will be more-than worth it as NXT looks for stars beyond the same handful that have dominated the landscape for the last three or four years.