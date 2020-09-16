WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 16

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Two of the top stars in NXT's immensely talented women's division battled at the top of Wednesday's show as Shotzi Blackheart battled NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.

For Blackheart, a win would catapult her right into title contention. For Shirai, it would further cement her as the unquestioned face of the brand's female locker room.

Near-falls, counters and reversals dominated the opening moments of the match as the commentary team of Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett and Beth Phoenix discussed the fearlessness exhibited by Blackheart. Shirai turned the tide in her favor, wiping Shotzi out at ringside with a moonsault plancha.

Shirai dominated during the picture-in-picture commercial break, but Blackheart fired back with a shotgun dropkick. The champion and her prospective challenger exchanged strikes until Shirai applied a crossface. Blackheart fought out and scored a near-fall.

Shirai delivered a 619 and followed with a missile dropkick, but could not put Blackheart away.

The women fought onto the ring apron, where Shirai delivered a sickening German suplex. Back in the ring, Shirai delivered the moonsault for the win.

After the match, the competitors showed a sign of respect as the commentators put over the efforts of Blackheart.

Result

Shirai defeated Blackheart

Grade

A

Analysis

In her first major test as a big-match performer in NXT, Blackheart absolutely lived up to the moment, delivering a performance that shattered all questions about her in-ring ability as she hung move-for-move with the standard-bearer Shirai.

This was a physically intense match between two babyfaces that was well-worked. Shirai scored the win, as a champion should, but it was Blackheart who earned the most as the commentary team and match itself really put her over as a player in the women's division.

If she can build on this momentum, do not be surprised if she is regularly competing for the title by the time 2020 comes to a welcome close.