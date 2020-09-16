5 Reasons Why It's Too Early for the San Francisco 49ers to Panic

0 of 5

If the San Francisco 49ers are going to shake off their Super Bowl hangover, they're going to have to perform better than they did in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. The running game struggled to find consistency, the defense surrendered 404 yards and standout tight end George Kittle briefly left the game with a knee injury.

The result was a loss to a division rival, an 0-1 hole and the potential start of a nightmare scenario for the 49ers faithful.

Getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it is a long shot—only three teams in NFL history have gotten back to the Super Bowl the year after a loss and won—but missing the playoffs would be disastrous. As of now, though, San Francisco is alone in the NFC West basement.

The good news is that there are still 15 games left to be played, and there are several reasons it's too early to be hitting the panic button.