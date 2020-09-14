Doc Rivers: 'No Secret' Behind Clippers' Second-Half Collapses vs. Nuggets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers have not only blown a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets, they've also blown two big leads in each of their past two games.

And Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is sensing a pattern.

"There's no secret like potion that something happened. The two things that we didn't do, clearly defensively, they shot almost 60 percent in the second half," he told reporters Monday. "The one thing that did stand out, they went to the free-throw line like on every play."

Los Angeles blew a 16-point lead in Game 5 and a 19-point lead in Game 6. The Nuggets changed their strategy in the second half of Game 6, attacking the basket more aggressively, which led to 19 second-half free-throw attempts.

Key perimeter defenders Clippers like Paul George and Patrick Beverley have gotten in foul trouble, which Rivers said they need to avoid:

"PG can't get in foul trouble. I think he's been in foul trouble at least two, maybe three of the games, and at times he's not even guarding one of your key guys. We've just got to keep him on the floor.

"The foul trouble by our guards, they have been very hurtful in this series, and not just the last two games. We've got to keep our guards on the floor, because if we don't, we've got to go to lineups defensively that are not desirable."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Clippers haven't allowed Jamal Murray any of the 40- or 50-point games he mustered against the Utah Jazz in the opening round, holding him to 19.7 points per game in the series. They've had less success containing center Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 25.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the six games. His 34-point, 14-rebound, seven-assist effort in Game 6 is a huge reason the Nuggets are still alive.

The Clippers have a secret weapon of their own in Kawhi Leonard, who is no stranger to Game 7s. Last year, he ended the Philadelphia 76ers' season with a miracle shot at the buzzer before leading Toronto to the title.

"Just got to leave it all out on the floor and make sure we are paying attention to detail and executing and communicating on the defensive end," Leonard said his message to the team would be about playing in a Game 7. "And that's all we can do, go out there and play hard and just make sure we know the game plan."