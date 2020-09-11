Report: USWNT's Alex Morgan Agrees to Join Tottenham on Loan from Orlando Pride

David Vincent/Associated Press

United States women's national team star Alex Morgan will reportedly join FA Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur on loan from the NWSL's Orlando Pride.

According to ESPN's Graham Hays, Morgan's contract with Tottenham runs through the end of the calendar year, but there is an option in the deal that could allow it to be extended through the end of the English season in May.

Morgan's temporary move to Tottenham continues the recent trend of USWNT soccer stars joining the FA Women's Super League for the 2020-21 campaign. Tobin Heath and Christen Press are set to play for Manchester United, while Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis will join Manchester City.

The first match Morgan plays for Tottenham will be her first game action in months, as she gave birth to her daughter, Charlie, in May.

The California native had recently began training with the Pride to prepare for the NWSL's six-week fall season, but the decision to loan her to Tottenham means the FA Women's Super League will be home to arguably the biggest star in women's soccer during the 2020-21 season.

The 31-year-old is among the most prolific scorers in USWNT history, as her 107 international goals are tied for fifth all-time on the national-team list with Michelle Akers. Only Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Carli Lloyd have scored more for the U.S.

Morgan was a driving force behind the United States winning an Olympic gold medal in 2012 and the FIFA Women's World Cup in both 2015 and 2019. She also led the Western New York Flash to a Women's Professional Soccer championship in 2011 and the Portland Thorns to a NWSL title in 2013.

This will mark Morgan's second stint in Europe, as she previously played for Lyon of Division 1 Feminine in France while on loan from Orlando during the 2016-17 season.