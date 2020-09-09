Doris Burke Will Become 1st Woman to Call NBA Finals, Conference Finals on Radio

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

ESPN basketball color commentator Doris Burke will be the first woman to call NBA conference finals and NBA Finals games on the radio, per an announcement from the network (h/t Associated Press).

"Doris is a trailblazer who continues to reimagine what is possible for women in broadcasting, and we know she'll thrive in this history-making radio analyst role," Stephanie Druley, ESPN's executive vice president of event and studio production, said.

Burke has called NBA games for ESPN since Disney first broadcasted Association contests in 2003. Per the Associated Press, Burke became the first woman to become a full-time network NBA game analyst in 2017.

The former Providence College basketball star led the Big East in assists during his first year and made the conference's first team during her senior year and the second team during her junior season. She also earned and all-tournament team nods twice as well.

Burke finished her collegiate career with 602 assists, which stood as an all-time mark after her time with Providence ended. She also scored 1,372 lifetime points and made the Kodak District I All-America team in 1987.

The widely revered Burke has been honored with numerous awards over the years, including the Basketball Hall of Fame's Curt Gowdy Media Award (2018) and the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award (2012). She is also a member of the New England Basketball Hall of Fame and Providence College Hall of Fame.

She will join a radio team alongside Marc Kestecher and Jon Barry.