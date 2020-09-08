Kings Rumors: Trajan Langdon Headlines Candidates for Pres. of Basketball Ops

The Sacramento Kings have an experienced list of candidates to fill the opening for president of basketball operations.

According to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the team will begin interviews next week with Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon, Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta, Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox.

Joe Dumars is currently serving as the Kings executive vice president of basketball operations after general manager Vlade Divac stepped down last month.

    

   

