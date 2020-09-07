Oregon's Penei Sewell Opts out of 2020 CFB Season to Prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

Oregon's Penei Sewell Opts out of 2020 CFB Season to Prepare for 2021 NFL DraftSeptember 7, 2020
Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell announced Monday he will opt out of the college football season and focus on the 2021 NFL draft:
The Pac-12 announced in August it would postpone all sports, including college football, through the end of the calendar year. Players could add a year of eligibility heading into 2021 but Sewell will leave after just two seasons in college.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller lists the lineman as a top-five player in the 2021 class.
In his latest mock draft, Miller predicted Sewell would be the No. 3 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 6'6", 330-pound player made an immediate impact after coming to Oregon, starting Week 1 as a true freshman in 2018. Though he missed some time due to injury, he was a reliable presence for the Ducks during his first season.
He truly took over as a sophomore, becoming a consensus All-American while winning the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the nation.
Pro Football Focus listed him as the highest-graded player in college football last season at any position.
Despite not playing in 2020, Sewell should remain a top prospect heading into next year's draft and could be one of the first player's off the board.