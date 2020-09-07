Oregon's Penei Sewell Opts out of 2020 CFB Season to Prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell announced Monday he will opt out of the college football season and focus on the 2021 NFL draft:

The Pac-12 announced in August it would postpone all sports, including college football, through the end of the calendar year. Players could add a year of eligibility heading into 2021 but Sewell will leave after just two seasons in college.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller lists the lineman as a top-five player in the 2021 class.

In his latest mock draft, Miller predicted Sewell would be the No. 3 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 6'6", 330-pound player made an immediate impact after coming to Oregon, starting Week 1 as a true freshman in 2018. Though he missed some time due to injury, he was a reliable presence for the Ducks during his first season.

He truly took over as a sophomore, becoming a consensus All-American while winning the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the nation.

Pro Football Focus listed him as the highest-graded player in college football last season at any position.

Despite not playing in 2020, Sewell should remain a top prospect heading into next year's draft and could be one of the first player's off the board.