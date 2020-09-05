Julio Jones, Keenan Allen, NFL's Biggest WR Contracts After Chargers Star's Deal

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers will keep their No. 1 wide receiver for the long term, and they are paying him like a top-notch playmaker.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers agreed to sign Keenan Allen to a four-year, $80 million extension that makes him the league's second-highest-paid wide receiver.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted the deal includes $50 million in guarantees.

Allen responded to the pact:

The receiver is surely thrilled to join the ranks of some of the NFL's best offensive players in with this new deal. Here is a look at the highest-paid wide receivers based on average annual value heading into the 2020 campaign, per Spotrac:

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons ($22.0 million)

2. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers ($20.03 million)

3. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys ($20.0 million)

4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints ($19.25 million)

5. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals ($18.2 million)

6. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns ($18.0 million)

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs ($18.0 million)

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($16.5 million)

9. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals ($16.2 million)

10. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans ($16.2 million)

It is difficult to argue against Allen's worth.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler at 28 years old and has appeared in all 16 games in each of the last three seasons. The durability is key because there were some questions about his health when he appeared in just one game in 2016 and tore his ACL.

During the last three seasons, Allen has averaged 101 catches for 1,263 yards and six touchdowns.

He is a reliable playmaker and can beat press coverage over the top, take advantage of space on underneath routes and come down with contested catches. That would make him valuable in any situation, but it is especially important for the Chargers, considering they are entering a new offensive era with Philip Rivers no longer under center.

While Tyrod Taylor is the expected starter this season, Justin Herbert was the No. 6 pick of the 2020 NFL draft. He is the likely future face of the franchise, and Allen can serve as a safety valve and top option as Herbert develops.

That seems worth paying for, and that is exactly what the Chargers did.