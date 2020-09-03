Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash Hired as Nets Head Coach on 4-Year Contract

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Seven years ago, the Brooklyn Nets hired a Hall of Fame point guard with no coaching experience to lead a superstar-laden team with championship expectations.

They're now hoping a second try at the same feat gets better results.

The Nets announced the shocking hire of two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash as their next head coach Thursday. Nash signed a four-year deal with the franchise.

General manager Sean Marks explained in a statement why the team landed on Nash:

"After meeting with a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds, we knew we had a difficult decision to make. In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players. I have had the privilege to know Steve for many years. One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritize team success. His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players towards a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league."

Jacque Vaughn, who served as the Nets' interim coach after the firing of Kenny Atkinson, will remain with the team as an assistant coach.

It's difficult to immediately assess this hire. Pundits will use Nash's "coach on the floor" instincts to laud the move or his inexperience to deride it, but it's impossible to know what type of coach Nash will be until he actually does the job.

Jason Kidd was also the proverbial "coach on the floor" before struggling in his first and only year with the Nets. Derek Fisher was an abject disaster in New York. Meanwhile, Steve Kerr has three championships to his name.

From a personality standpoint, Nash most closely resembles Kerr, for whom he served as a part-time coaching consultant. Considered one of the nicest, most personable stars in recent NBA history, Nash isn't likely the type of personality who will grate on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, it may be a challenge for Nash to step out of that jovial role and challenge his players when needed.

What's clear is that this wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision. Marks has targeted Nash for "some time," per Marc Stein of the New York Times. Marks and Nash were teammates with the Phoenix Suns from 2006-08, so they have an existing relationship.

With that said, it's impossible not to draw a direct parallel from Nash's hiring to that of Kidd in 2013. Like Nash, Kidd was taking over a veteran-laden team that expect to make a Finals appearance in his first season. Like Nash, Kidd was handed a veteran assistant coach (Lawrence Frank) to help him with the transition.

The move is fun and creates a lot of headlines, but the actual work starts now.