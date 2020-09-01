Trevor Ariza Denies Lana Allen's Allegations That He Physically Abused His Child

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Lana Allen, who is the mother of Trevor Ariza's 12-year-old son, alleged the Portland Trail Blazers forward physically abused their child in court documents filed requesting a restraining order against Ariza on behalf of the child.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Ariza denied the allegations. Ariza said Allen is alienating him from their son.

"What is occurring here is in fact [Allen's] abuse of the minor child by her relentless, cruel loyalty conflict for [the child], alienation campaign and selfishly driven attempts to interfere in father and son's relationship," Ariza said in his own filing.

Ariza and Allen have been in a lengthy custody battle that has led to a trial set for October.

Allen said their child "fears" Ariza and believes the child is "not safe in his care." Allen said she reported the alleged abuse to the Los Angeles Police Department and that police made the Department of Child and Family Services aware of the situation.

On June 22, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Ariza opted out of playing at the Walt Disney World Resort bubble with Portland because the time conflicted with his one-month, court-ordered visitation window with his son.

The veteran has played for New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Trail Blazers during his NBA career.