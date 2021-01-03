    Carson Wentz Inactive for Eagles' Week 17 Game Against Washington Football Team

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) tosses the ball during NFL football training camp at the team's practice facility, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
    Tim Tai/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles announced quarterback Carson Wentz was inactive for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

    Durability has been a concern for the 28-year-old during his career. He dealt with a soft-tissue injury in training camp, missed the 2017 season's playoffs with a torn ACL and sat out the following year's playoffs with a back problem.

    Philadelphia had Nick Foles to guide it to the Super Bowl title in that 2017 campaign and again in the playoffs the next year. This year, it has Jalen Hurts. Hurts, who already took the starting job from Wentz, figures to be the quarterback of the future in Philadelphia.

    He has appeared in 14 games this year with 989 passing yards, 320 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns.

    As for Wentz, there are surely questions about his future with the Eagles. This news means he will not play in the season finale, and he could be on a different team next year.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Playoff Schedule: Wild Card Matchups and Start Times

      NFL Playoff Schedule: Wild Card Matchups and Start Times
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Playoff Schedule: Wild Card Matchups and Start Times

      Keegan Pope
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 NFL Draft Order: Full Order After Week 17

      See where your squad is selecting ➡️

      2021 NFL Draft Order: Full Order After Week 17
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      2021 NFL Draft Order: Full Order After Week 17

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Despite Dolphins' Shortcomings, Their Future Is Bright

      Tua's rookie season didn't go as expected, but Miami has a lot of potential. @Gagnon discusses their future ➡️

      Despite Dolphins' Shortcomings, Their Future Is Bright
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Despite Dolphins' Shortcomings, Their Future Is Bright

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Black Monday: Coaching Rumors and Firing News

      NFL Black Monday: Coaching Rumors and Firing News
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Black Monday: Coaching Rumors and Firing News

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report