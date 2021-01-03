Carson Wentz Inactive for Eagles' Week 17 Game Against Washington Football Team

Tim Tai/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced quarterback Carson Wentz was inactive for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

Durability has been a concern for the 28-year-old during his career. He dealt with a soft-tissue injury in training camp, missed the 2017 season's playoffs with a torn ACL and sat out the following year's playoffs with a back problem.

Philadelphia had Nick Foles to guide it to the Super Bowl title in that 2017 campaign and again in the playoffs the next year. This year, it has Jalen Hurts. Hurts, who already took the starting job from Wentz, figures to be the quarterback of the future in Philadelphia.

He has appeared in 14 games this year with 989 passing yards, 320 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns.

As for Wentz, there are surely questions about his future with the Eagles. This news means he will not play in the season finale, and he could be on a different team next year.