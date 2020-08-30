Carson Wentz Day-to-Day with Soft-Tissue Injury; Eagles Being 'Cautious' with QB

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is not practicing Sunday and is considered day-to-day with a "minor soft tissue injury," according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, who added that "the team is being cautious and making sure he's good to go for the season."

Any injury for the Eagles' franchise player—who's in the middle of a four-year, $128 million deal—sets off alarm bells in Philadelphia, however minor.

The 27-year-old tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2017 season, leading to Nick Foles' run at quarterback to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The following year, a back injury kept Wentz from participating in the playoffs again.

The North Dakota State product finally made his postseason debut in 2019, only to exit in the first quarter of the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion.

Still, when he's healthy, Wentz is as formidable a quarterback as there is in the NFL. He finished the 2019 season with 4,039 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a passer rating of 93.1 He has never finished a season with a rating below 90 since his rookie year in 2016 (79.3).

The Eagles re-signed Nate Sudfeld in March to back up Wentz, and it's likely he'll step in if the team's QB1 s forced to miss any time at any point in the 2020 season.

Philadelphia could also turn to rookie Jalen Hurts, who was drafted in the second round in April. The Oklahoma product was a national championship winner during his days at Alabama and has been named to All-Big 12 and All-SEC first teams as well as being a Heisman Trophy runner-up to LSU's Joe Burrow.