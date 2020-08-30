Dominik, Rey Mysterio Beat Seth Rollins, Murphy at WWE Payback 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In their first pay-per-view match as a team, the father-son duo of Dominik and Rey Mysterio beat Seth Rollins and Murphy at WWE Payback on Sunday.

Murphy inadvertently knocked The Monday Night Messiah to the floor with a kick in the corner. That left him vulnerable to both Dominik and Rey.

Rey sent Murphy into the middle rope and in position for the 619. He allowed Dominik to put on the finishing touches after he tagged in his son, who propelled him to the floor for an attack on Rollins.

From there, Dominik landed a 619 flush on Murphy and immediately followed with a Frog Splash.

The Mysterios have been at odds with Rollins and Murphy for months, dating back to The Messiah injuring Rey's eye the night after Money in the Bank by pressing it against the steel steps.

That moment eventually led to an Eye for an Eye match between Rey and Rollins at Extreme Rules. The Messiah won the match when Mysterio's eye appeared to pop out of its socket, and The Master of the 619 was then absent from WWE programming for weeks.

With his father out injured, Dominik was out for revenge, and he went after Rollins and Murphy with a kendo stick on Raw.

Rollins and Murphy got back at the younger Mysterio the following week by laying a trap that allowed them to beat him down with a kendo stick in a two-on-one assault. Dominik was left with welts all over his body as a result.

Despite his injury, Rey returned before the singles match between Dominik and Rollins at SummerSlam, and he stood in his son's corner.

At the behest for Dominik, the veteran stopped himself from getting involved in the match on several occasions, although he did stop Murphy from giving Rollins an unfair advantage on one occasion. In the end, Rey was handcuffed to the ropes and had to watch The Messiah hit Dominik with The Stomp for the win.

Although Dominik fell short in his debut match, he acquitted himself well and received universal praise within the wrestling world.

Rey and Dominik teamed up against Rollins and Murphy the next night on Raw, but the match never finished, as Retribution interfered and attacked the Mysterios while the heels looked on from the stage.

Due to the fact that there was no clear winner, the match was booked again for Payback and gave all involved a chance to further one of the longest-running and best-booked angles in WWE recently.

With Rey and Dominik scoring the win, they got revenge for what transpired at SummerSlam and may have put themselves in position to be a successful tag team moving forward.

