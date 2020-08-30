Surprising Offseason Trades for NBA Lottery Teams

1 of 5

Golden State Warriors receive: James Johnson and 2020 second-round pick

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: 2022 second-round pick (protected for picks 31-55)

There was a time when Johnson's two-way versatility might've attracted the Dubs, but those days are behind the 33-year-old. He hasn't had even an average player efficiency rating the past two seasons, and unless he's on the Benjamin Button plan for anti-aging, his decline will only worsen.

With the Timberwolves franchise up for sale, it probably doesn't want to be saddled with Johnson's $16 million player option for next season. For that matter, neither does Golden State, but in this case, the money is simply a means to an end.

The Warriors are still holding a $17.2 million trade exception from last summer's Andre Iguodala deal. That's their ticket to expanding the roster with a win-now addition, and it's enough to afford some interesting players, like Rudy Gay, Evan Fournier or Kelly Olynyk. But, since the exception can't be packaged with a player, it's not quite enough to deliver the Dubs' dream targets: Aaron Gordon or Myles Turner.

With some cap creativity, though, Golden State can get there. By converting the exception into Johnson (and an early second-rounder as an added bonus), the Warriors can then use his salary to find the wiggle room needed to chase Gordon or Turner. The former offers loads of defensive versatility and explosive finishing at the basket. The latter adds shot-blocking without sacrificing spacing.

While the Warriors have trade assets (namely, the No. 2 pick in this draft and the Timberwolves' top-three protected 2021 first-rounder), they need to be paired with a big salary to increase their buying power. Johnson's pact could be the perfect way to scratch that itch.