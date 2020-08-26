LeBron James on Jacob Blake Shooting: 'F--k This Man!!!! We Demand Change'

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

LeBron James didn't hold back after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic (warning: NSFW language).

The Bucks decided not to play their first-round playoff game in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police officers in Wisconsin, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are also reportedly planning not to play their game later Wednesday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers followed suit by refusing to play their Game 5 matchup Wednesday, per Charania.

James has often used his platform to discuss social justice, especially in the past few months amid ongoing nationwide protests. The movement grew after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed in police custody in Minnesota.

After Blake's shooting was captured on video and spread through social media, James discussed the latest event:

LeBron has also taken action over the past few months, creating a voting rights group along with several other athletes to help ensure minorities get an equal chance to vote.