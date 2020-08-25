George Hill on Shooting of Jacob Blake: 'We Shouldn't Have Even Came' to Orlando

Matt York/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill regrets taking part in the NBA restart instead of keeping the focus on the protests against racial injustice.

Hill commented on the situation after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times in the back by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

"We shouldn't have even came to this damn place, to be honest," Hill said Monday of the season restart in Orlando, via Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. "Coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are. But we're here. It is what it is. We can't do anything from right here. But I think definitely when it all settles, some things need to be done."

During the four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, NBA players took on key roles in protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed in police custody in Minnesota.

Hill took part in protests in Indianapolis in June.

Multiple NBA players, including Kyrie Irving, were concerned the return of basketball would take the attention away from that cause, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Though Hill elected to play, he believes more needs to be done off the court.

"I think this world has to change," the guard said Monday. "Our police department has to change. Us a society has to change. Right now, we're not seeing any of that. Lives are being taken as we speak, day in and day out. There's no consequence or accountability for it. That's what has to change."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the shooting and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.