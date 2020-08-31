Fixing Every NBA Team's Worst Trade of the Past Decade

27 of 30

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Trade: Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green and cash to Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and top-20 protected 2019 first-round pick (July 2018)

While the Spurs were surely less than thrilled about being forced to trade away Leonard—who wants to give up an in-prime, two-way superstar?—they should have sensed a major opportunity to reload the franchise.

As ESPN reported at the time, the expected price for Leonard was "a massive package of young players and draft picks." The site theorized one such offer from the Lakers could include a combination of prospects (like Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and/or Josh Hart), future first-round picks and possibly a sign-and-traded Julius Randle.

At least five teams were in the running for Leonard at the time of ESPN's report, and Toronto wasn't included in that group. The Spurs had options. Why they chose this package is bewildering.

Theoretically, it may have been the one that allowed San Antonio to remain the most competitive, but the organization wasn't in position to chase a win-now offer. That point has been hammered home the two seasons since, as the Spurs were dispatched from the 2019 opening round and had their playoff streak snapped this season.

The deal should've been anchored by multiple picks and prospects under the age of 25. If that kind of offer wasn't available in July, Gregg Popovich and Co. should've practiced patience until it was. Leonard has a reasonable argument as the best player on the planet and at least ranks among the top five. The history books will never believe this was all it took for the Raptors to get him.