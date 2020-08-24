Luka Doncic's Growing Legend and 8 Early Takeaways from the 2020 NBA Playoffs

8 of 8

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The seeding round was tough for the Lakers. Their shooters couldn't throw one in the World Showcase Lagoon, and their offense became barely functional. They seemed bored of the bubble almost immediately, and they shuffled through a lot of moving parts with no Avery Bradley (opted out of restart) or Rajon Rondo (fractured thumb).

When L.A. encountered some of these same issues in its series-opening 100-93 loss to Portland, it was fair to wonder if the Purple and Gold could snap out of its funk before it was too late.

Well, wonder no longer. The Lakers have not only righted the ship with back-to-back victories, but they have also engineered those wins exactly how they needed. The first was keyed by Anthony Davis going supernova (31 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block). The second saw LeBron James snag the spotlight (38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists), though Davis didn't let it go quietly (29 points, 11 boards and eight dimes).

"He was in attack mode," Davis said, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "We need him like that all the time."

Davis is right. An aggressive LeBron is a must for these Lakers, as the supporting cast still can't find its shots (maybe it forgot to pack them?), and the offense isn't exactly humming (11th in efficiency). But if the Lakers get the great versions of James and Davis, the complementary concerns could go out the window.

There might be other absurdly skilled twosomes, but there isn't a superstar pairing quite like this. James is a 6'9", 250-pound locomotive, but he still quarterbacks his club like Tom Brady. Davis is a 6'10" center who was a point guard in his past life, and he retained all of his perimeter skills while developing an unstoppable two-way arsenal on the interior.

The Lakers won't have the widest margin for error if they can't get their role players going, but if James and Davis are clicking in lockstep, they may not need it.

All stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference and Stathead unless otherwise noted.

Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.