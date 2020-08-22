Report: Ravens' Earl Thomas Sent Home from Camp After Fight with Chuck Clark

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was reportedly sent home from the team facility Friday following a fight with teammate Chuck Clark during a training camp practice.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora provided further details:

Thomas wasn't on the field when the Ravens started Saturday's practice, per Pelissero. ESPN's Jamison Hensley noted Clark was an active participant as camp resumed.

The 31-year-old University of Texas product is slated to enter his second season with Baltimore after signing a four-year, $55 million contract in March 2019. Releasing him would leave $15 million in dead cap space in 2020 and $10 million more in 2021, according to Spotrac.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed the altercation after Friday's session:

"It just lasted longer than it needed to for me. You're going to have these things in training camp. I think you're going to have tempers flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably. But I don't like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps, and we're going to have to find out why and make sure that doesn't happen. We need to keep our eye on the prize, which is preparing for the Browns."

Thomas enjoyed a solid first season in Baltimore. He recorded 49 total tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble across 15 appearances en route to his seventh career Pro Bowl selection.

The Texas native was once again set to start alongside Clark in the Ravens secondary. DeShon Elliott would likely get the first crack to fill the void if the team opted to release Thomas, though Jordan Richards would also be in the competition for playing time.

Thomas was one of the NFL's top safeties across nine years with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft. He was named an All-Pro five times (three first team and two second team) during his time with the Hawks.

He'd likely generate immediate, widespread interest as a free agent if let go by Baltimore.