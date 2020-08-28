Breaking Down the Signature Moves of NBA's Top Stars

11 of 11

Ten years ago, a list like this would've included LeBron James in freight train mode in transition. A little later, it might have been his spin move in the lane.

One of the underrated aspects of his career is his willingness and ability to evolve. He doesn't fly up and down the court or float through the air quite like he used to, but he's added other moves and skills to offset that.

For the first time in his career, he averaged double digits in assists, leading the NBA with 10.2 per game this year. Passing more has saved his body from taking some of the hits he absorbed as a younger player. And this signature move he's relied on much more of late may have a similar effect.

Instead of constantly going to the rim, LeBron sometimes deploys a little trickery before launching pull-up threes.

It generally happens when he's dribbling to his right. He'll take a glance down toward the ball, as if he's getting ready to call a set or collect himself. Instead of doing either of those things, he goes straight from the look to a launch.

It may not be his most effective move (LeBron shot 32.7 percent on pull-up threes this season), but the more you can mix into a repertoire, the less predictable you are.