Lakers' LeBron James Says He Will Campaign for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is going to do what he can to prevent Donald Trump from winning a second presidential term in November's election.

TMZ Sports noted James joined Cari Champion and Jemele Hill for the premiere of Cari & Jemele: Stick To Sports, which airs Wednesday night, and said he will campaign for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris.

"We are in a time where we need change," he said. "In order for change, it's all about leadership—and leadership starts at the top."

James also discussed the matter with Chris Haynes on NBA on TNT:

James also campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and joined her on a stage during a rally.

It is far from surprising to see the King campaigning against Trump. The three-time champion has frequently criticized the president in the past, called Barack Obama "my President" and went so far as to call the former host of The Apprentice a "bum" in a tweet following Trump revoking an invitation for the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House after the team decided not to attend.

James and Patrick Mahomes are two of the biggest names involved in the More Than A Vote group that is fighting against voter suppression ahead of November's election.