LeBron James Says Patrick Mahomes Joining Voting Rights Group 'Means a Lot'

Arguably the biggest name in the NFL is joining the King of the NBA in an effort to fight against voter suppression.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James welcomed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the voting rights group called More Than A Vote and announced that the effort went live on Monday:

James said it "means a lot" to have Mahomes join the efforts, and the Super Bowl MVP responded in kind:

The More Than A Vote website explains, "We are Black athletes and artists working together. Our priority right now is combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020."

Those who visit the website can check their voter registration and sign up for more information.

This comes after Mahomes and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu spoke to reporters about how they want to lead a voter registration effort. They also said they have talked with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and team president Mark Donovan about making such plans.

On June 10, Jonathan Martin of the New York Times reported James, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Phoenix Mercury point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and former NBA star Jalen Rose were among those who formed the voting rights group.

James has been a prominent voice in the fight against systemic racism for years and has continued to use his platform following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, which sparked ongoing worldwide protests:

According to Martin's report, James said he plans on using that platform to fight voter suppression.

"Because of everything that's going on, people are finally starting to listen to us—we feel like we're finally getting a foot in the door," James said. "How long is up to us. We don't know. But we feel like we're getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference."

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is doing what he can to make a difference, as well.