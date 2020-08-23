Street Profits Beat Andrade, Garza; Retain Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE SummerSlam

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Street Profits beat Andrade and Angel Garza at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Midway through the match, Garza kicked Montez Ford, the impact of which sent him into the ropes and into Andrade and Garza's manager, Zelina Vega, on the ring apron. She fell to the floor, which led El Idolo to run to her aid.

As a result, Garza had nobody to tag in when he walked toward his corner for a breather. That allowed The Street Profits to take advantage of a puzzled Garza and hit their spinebuster-frog splash double-team finisher.

The long-running rivalry between the two teams came to a head at The Biggest Party of the Summer, with Andrade and Garza finally earning a shot at the titles.

They lost a non-title match against the Profits last month and looked destined to fall out of the championship picture, but they went on to beat The Viking Raiders and the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander in order to become the No. 1 contenders.

That renewed the feud with the titleholders and caused Vega to stoop even lower than anyone could have imagined.

During a recent singles match against Andrade, Street Profits member Ford passed out. The match was thrown out, and it was later determined he had been poisoned.

Dawkins blamed Vega, Andrade and Garza for the dastardly deed, but they denied it and claimed someone else must have been responsible.

On the go-home edition of Raw prior to SummerSlam, Dawkins obtained video from Samoa Joe that appeared to show Vega putting something in Ford's cup. Then, a recovered Ford made his return and was out for revenge in a singles match against Andrade.

Vega tried to get involved, but Bianca Belair, who is Ford's wife, took her out and helped her husband pick up the big singles victory.

With Ford prevailing over Andrade, the Profits looked like the team to beat entering SummerSlam.

Although Andrade and Garza have had their issues, they did look like a cohesive unit heading into Sunday as well, which meant they still had a fighting chance. But the defeat appeared to open up issues within the faction as they argued as they left the arena.

The Street Profits ultimately retained and continued their five-plus-month reign as champions, but with Payback just one week away, perhaps a rematch could be in order.

