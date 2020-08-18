Sam Ehlinger Says He Cried When Texas vs. LSU Was Canceled Because of COVID-19

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger really wanted another chance to beat the defending champion LSU Tigers.

In fact, Ehlinger said he cried when he learned this year's scheduled game between Texas and LSU was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.

The nonconference game was scrapped when the SEC shifted to an all-conference schedule and the Big 12 went to a plus-one model with all league games but one.

LSU's 45-38 win over Texas last year was one of the most memorable games of the season. Ehlinger threw for 401 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions while running for another 60 yards and a score, while Joe Burrow threw for 471 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Burrow led his team to the victory and eventually won the Heisman Trophy and national championship.

At least Ehlinger can take solace in the fact he has a fall football schedule for now. The Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed fall sports, while the SEC, Big 12 and ACC plan on playing football in the fall.

Perhaps he can lead the Longhorns to a conference crown and face LSU in the College Football Playoff.