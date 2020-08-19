Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Chargers Holdout Melvin Ingram III

0 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers handed two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa a record-setting extension last month, but they have yet to take care of their other Pro Bowl pass-rusher, Melvin Ingram III.

Sources told The Athletic's Daniel Popper that the 31-year-old is not currently practicing because "he is dissatisfied with his contract situation."

If the pseudo-holdout continues, suitors should be calling Chargers general manager Tom Telesco to pry the talented edge-rusher away.

Ingram has earned three straight Pro Bowl nods while accumulating 24.5 sacks over the past three seasons. According to Pro Football Focus' Neil Hornsby, he also ranked third leaguewide in pass-rush win rate when facing two or more blockers last season.

His current contract could be problematic for interested parties, though. Ingram is in the final year of his four-year, $64 million contract and has a base salary of $14 million.

At his current price, less than half the league can afford Ingram's contract. If the Chargers aren't interested in reworking his deal, the following teams make the most sense as potential landing spots given their positional need and financial flexibility.