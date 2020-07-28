Joey Bosa, Chargers Agree to Record 5-Year, $135M Contract

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Joey Bosa is staying in Los Angeles for the long haul.

The star defensive end agreed to a five-year, $135 million contract extension with the Chargers on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $102 million in guaranteed money with $78 million fully guaranteed at signing. He's now under contract with the Bolts through 2025.

The Chargers later confirmed they agreed to a contract extension with Bosa.

Bosa, 25, has been a force off the edge for the Chargers in his four seasons after he was picked third overall in the 2016 NFL draft, registering 201 tackles, 53 tackles for loss, 40 sacks, 82 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Had injuries not cost him the first four games of his rookie season and nine games in 2018, those numbers would be even more impressive. They were still good enough to earn him 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and two Pro Bowl selections, however.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 29th-best player in the NFL in 2019 (one spot below his younger brother, San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa), noting he "notched 71 total pressures and had an overall PFF grade of 89.6, the best mark of his career, while the 49 defensive stops he tallied also set a career high and were eight clear of the figure he recorded in 2017."

Bosa is one of the team's franchise players and a defensive pillar alongside fellow edge-rusher Melvin Ingram III, safety Derwin James and cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Casey Hayward Jr. Now, he'll be paid like it.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That will increase expectations, though he's met them to this point.