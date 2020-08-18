Hornets Broadcaster John Focke Suspended Indefinitely After Tweeting Racial Slur

Hornets Broadcaster John Focke Suspended Indefinitely After Tweeting Racial SlurAugust 18, 2020
Chuck Burton/Associated Press
The Charlotte Hornets announced they suspended radio broadcaster John Focke indefinitely after he posted a tweet that included the N-word.
According to the Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell, Focke was commenting on the Denver Nuggets' 135-125 overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Monday when he wrote the N-word in place of Nuggets.
Focke issued a statement Monday to say he "made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game."
He declined to comment further when Bonnell reached out.
The Hornets hired Focke in April 2019 to serve as their radio play-by-play announcer. He had previously called games for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA.
Gordon Hayward Out 4 Weeks
Celtics forward suffered Grade 3 ankle sprain during last night's game vs. 76ers