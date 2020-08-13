UFC 252 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

1 of 4

Kelsey McCarson

Dodson, 35, is an athletic marvel with speed and power. Dvalishvili, 29, has won four straight fights entering UFC 252, but I'm not sure he'll be able to impress the judges enough in three rounds to score the win over "The Magician." I like Dodson to pull the mild upset in this spot.

Dodson via unanimous decision.

Scott Harris

Dodson has never quite lived up to his hype, has he? Remember during his flyweight days when he was seen as the biggest threat to Demetrious Johnson? It didn't materialize that way, and his inability to mature his game beyond his obvious athleticism has caught up to him. His long periods of inaction during fights don't endear him to fans, either.

Meanwhile, Dvalishvili is the latest standout from the Serra-Longo fight team. He's a grappler through and through. Can he catch Dodson and impose his will? That's not as tall of an order as it once was. The up-and-comer takes a snoozer and notches the biggest win of his pro career.

Dvalishvili via unanimous decision.

Tom Taylor

This looks like a fight between a guy on the way up and a guy on the way out. Dvalishvili has rattled off four straight wins and seems to be finding his groove; Dodson is 2-3 in his last five and looks like a shell of the fighter he once was.

While Dodson's big-stage experience is an interesting X-factor in this matchup, I think youth prevails this time around. Dvalishvili will do what he always does and drag his foe into a grappling hell from beginning to end.

Dvalishvili by unanimous decision.

Lyle Fitzsimmons

If you took the best version of both men, it might look different. But so long as this is a match between a 35-year-old guy who's batted .500 since losing the second of two title tries five years ago and a 29-year-old who has won four fights in a row since a shaky start to his UFC run, it will follow the predictable script.

The jiu-jitsu ace is taller and longer in addition to being younger, and it feels like his momentum will be enough to counter whatever scent of glory still lingers in Dodson's nostrils.

Dvalishvili via unanimous decision.