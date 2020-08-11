Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn Reveals He Had COVID-19

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn revealed on the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, which aired Tuesday night, that he previously had COVID-19.



His full opening remarks to the Chargers were as follows:

"I can't promise you that you aren't going to get infected. ... I got infected. I've talked to some people that say they're sick of this virus. All right, what the hell's that supposed to mean? Let me tell you something, you ain't promised next year. You ain't promised tomorrow. What I want to do is I want to limit your exposure, but then once that whistle blows, let's go kick someone's ass. Let's play some football. One team will do this better than the other 31. Trust me. It might as well be us."

