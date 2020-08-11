NBA Rumors: Nets Considering Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, Jeff Van Gundy and More for HC

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd before an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Lakers in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn will reportedly be a "significant candidate" when the team fills the position on a full-time basis during the 2020 NBA offseason.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the news Tuesday and noted external options are expected to include Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka and former Houston Rockets and New York Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    The Western Conference Race Is On 👀

    These teams have the edge for the Western Conference play-in tourney ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Western Conference Race Is On 👀

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NBA Playoff Picture 📝

    Check out the top stats, highlights and where each team stands after Monday's action ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Updated NBA Playoff Picture 📝

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Johnson's Huge Night Received an Assist from Jamal Crawford

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Johnson's Huge Night Received an Assist from Jamal Crawford

    Kristian Winfield
    via nydailynews.com

    Ben Simmons Had Knee Surgery

    76ers star will be reevaluated in two weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ben Simmons Had Knee Surgery

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report