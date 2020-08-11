NBA Rumors: Nets Considering Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, Jeff Van Gundy and More for HC

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn will reportedly be a "significant candidate" when the team fills the position on a full-time basis during the 2020 NBA offseason.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the news Tuesday and noted external options are expected to include Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka and former Houston Rockets and New York Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

