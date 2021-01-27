Jazz's Donovan Mitchell out vs. Mavericks After Being Diagnosed with Concussion

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of a concussion.

It's unclear when Mitchell suffered the concussion. The team statement said, "His first symptoms linking him to a possible concussion occurred this morning after the game against the New York Knicks last night." Mitchell had nine points and eight rebounds in 34 minutes in Utah's 108-94 win or the Knicks.

Mithell is averaging 23.4 points on 43.1 percent shooting, along with 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds during the first 17 games of the regular season. He has been essentially healthy throughout his NBA career.

The NBA requires players who are in concussion protocol to follow a certain threshold before returning to the court. Any timetable for Mitchell's return will be dependent on him passing tests to ensure his safe return.

Jordan Clarkson could move into the starting lineup Wednesday with Mitchell out.