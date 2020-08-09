Collin Morikawa, Girlfriend Katherine Zhu Celebrate 2020 PGA Championship Win

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2020

Collin Morikawa waves on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Collin Morikawa had a celebratory partner following his dramatic 2020 PGA Championship victory at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Sunday.

As Brentley Romine of Golf Channel shared, Morikawa and girlfriend Katherine Zhu had a celebration fit for the times:

It went better than the celebration with the trophy:

Golf.com noted Zhu is an impressive golfer herself, playing four years at Pepperdine University and earning multiple WGCA All-American honors.

As for Morikawa, he joined some of the all-time greats on the list of the youngest players to win a PGA Championship for his efforts.

He finished the tournament at under 13 and two strokes ahead of second-place finisher Paul Casey. It was a seven-way tie for the lead at one point in the final round, but the victor birdied the 14th and turned heads with an eagle on the par-four 16th with a stunning drive:

It was at that moment that the celebration seemed inevitable.

