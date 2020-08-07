Ohio State Athletes: 'Big Ten Unity Proposal' on COVID-19 Doesn't Represent Us

Ohio State Athletes: 'Big Ten Unity Proposal' on COVID-19 Doesn't Represent UsAugust 7, 2020
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
Ohio State student-athletes released a statement Friday saying the "Big Ten Unity Proposal" posted Wednesday on The Players' Tribune in coordination with the College Athlete Unity organization isn't a direct representation of their views.
Jonathon Cooper, a member of OSU's football team, posted the Buckeyes' full statement:
Governor Mike DeWine says he will make announcements relating to sports next week