Ohio State Athletes: 'Big Ten Unity Proposal' on COVID-19 Doesn't Represent Us

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

Ohio State players huddle in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in Baltimore, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Ohio State student-athletes released a statement Friday saying the "Big Ten Unity Proposal" posted Wednesday on The Players' Tribune in coordination with the College Athlete Unity organization isn't a direct representation of their views. 

Jonathon Cooper, a member of OSU's football team, posted the Buckeyes' full statement:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Governor Mike DeWine says he will make announcements relating to sports next week

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Governor Mike DeWine says he will make announcements relating to sports next week

    Yesh Ginsburg
    via Buckeyes Wire

    Ohio State student-athletes put out unified message

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State student-athletes put out unified message

    Keaton Maisano
    via The Lantern

    Ohio State student-athletes issue statement on #BigTenUnited letter

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State student-athletes issue statement on #BigTenUnited letter

    Rivals
    via Rivals

    OSU student-athletes release letter supporting safety protocols

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    OSU student-athletes release letter supporting safety protocols

    Bucknuts
    via Bucknuts