25 Names You Need to Know for 2020 College Football Season

If and when the 2020 college football season kicks off, there will be no shortage of storylines. But as the narratives shift one direction or another, many discussions will still directly or indirectly involve a select group of players and coaches.

Whether it's individual success, team performance, NFL draft perception or a combination of those factors, the college football world can expect to hear these names throughout the year.

Yes, many variables can affect the sport at any moment, such as the MAC deciding not to play in the fall. Additionally, top talents Micah Parsons, Rashod Bateman, Rondale Moore, Gregory Rousseau and Caleb Farley have opted out. Several of them would've been featured on this list, but they're instead focusing on their health and respective NFL futures.

In such a volatile year, consider this a "subject to be changed" list created with the best possible intentions.