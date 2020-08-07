Race to 8th: Ranking Lakers' Biggest First-Round Threats in 2020 NBA Playoffs

0 of 6

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

It's far from time for the Los Angeles Lakers to panic, but following a 113-97 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday, they're now 2-3 in the NBA's reboot.

Of course, LeBron James didn't play in the latest defeat, but that may have done more to underscore some concerns than it did to provide an excuse.

This season, the Lakers are plus-9.2 points per 100 possessions with LeBron on the floor and minus-0.5 with him off.

Their inability to perform without their leading man isn't alarming enough to doubt them in the first round, but that in concert with general offensive problems might have fans wondering which teams could push them to five or six games.

Following Thursday's action, the squads still in the hunt for a first matchup against LeBron and Anthony Davis were broken down by FiveThirtyEight's projection system as follows:

Portland Trail Blazers (68 percent)

Memphis Grizzlies (14 percent)

New Orleans Pelicans (13 percent)

Phoenix Suns (4 percent)

Sacramento Kings (1 percent)

San Antonio Spurs (less than 1 percent)

This article isn't an endeavor to predict which of those teams will actually get the final playoff spot. Rather, it's an examination of which teams have enough to win a game or two (or three?).

All six will be ranked from least challenging to the Lakers to most.