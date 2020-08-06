Rondale Moore Opts out of Purdue's 2020 Season to Focus on NFL Draft Prep

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs after a catch against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Purdue defeated Vanderbilt 42-24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore announced he's opting out of the 2020 college football season to focus on the 2021 NFL draft.

"Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft," Moore said in a statement. "This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Rondale Moore opting out of 2020 season

    Purdue Football logo
    Purdue Football

    Rondale Moore opting out of 2020 season

    Rivals
    via Rivals

    College Fantasy Football 2020: Flex Player Rankings

    College Football logo
    College Football

    College Fantasy Football 2020: Flex Player Rankings

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 CFP Selection Date Pushed Back Amid Pandemic

    College Football logo
    College Football

    2020 CFP Selection Date Pushed Back Amid Pandemic

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Miami DE Rousseau Opting Out

    HC Manny Diaz says reigning ACC Defensive ROY Greg Rousseau will opt out of the 2020 season for Miami

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Miami DE Rousseau Opting Out

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report