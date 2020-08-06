Rondale Moore Opts out of Purdue's 2020 Season to Focus on NFL Draft Prep

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore announced he's opting out of the 2020 college football season to focus on the 2021 NFL draft.

"Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft," Moore said in a statement. "This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community."

