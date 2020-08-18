Aaron Gordon Ruled Out for Game 1 of Magic vs. Bucks with Hamstring Injury

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon's hamstring injury will keep him out for Tuesday's playoff opener.

Per The Athletic's Josh Robbins, Magic officials said Gordon won't play in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 24-year-old suffered the hamstring injury on Aug. 5 against the Toronto Raptors inside the league's campus-like environment at Walt Disney World Resort in the Orlando, Florida, area. Despite the setback, he has been fairly durable of late, appearing in at least 78 games in three of the previous four seasons before 2019-20.

While Gordon hasn't quite developed into a superstar like Orlando hoped when it selected him with the No. 4 pick in 2014, he is a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor and has taken strides throughout his career.

After failing to average double-figure scoring in his first two years in the league, the University of Arizona product has posted at least 12.7 points per game every season since.

Gordon averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three-point range this season, helping lead the Magic to the playoffs.

Orlando can ill-afford to lose more depth after Jonathan Isaac tore his ACL and Mo Bamba left the bubble for medical evaluation, but they will likely turn toward the combination of Nikola Vucevic, James Ennis III and Khem Birch in the frontcourt until Gordon returns.