Magic's Aaron Gordon Ruled Out vs. Raptors After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 6, 2020

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors because of left hamstring tightness.

Gordon had nine points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes of action before exiting.

Gordon, 24, has averaged 14.5 points on 43.8 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the 32-36 Magic, who are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando has an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot with a win against Toronto, thanks to the Washington Wizards' 107-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the day.

The 6'8", 220-pound power forward out of Arizona has missed seven games this year because of a sprained ankle, a sore left Achilles, right calf tightness and right knee inflammation.

The Magic have multiple options to fill Gordon's minutes.

Gary Clark figures to see more playing time in Gordon's absence. The ex-Houston Rocket has averaged 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game.

The Magic can also elect to go small and insert sharpshooter Terrence Ross in Gordon's place. Ross has dropped 14.9 points on 40.9 percent shooting.

Orlando was one of 22 teams invited to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for the NBA's restart following a four-and-a-half month layoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

