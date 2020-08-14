Magic's Mo Bamba Leaves Bubble for 'Comprehensive Post-Coronavirus Evaluation'

John Raoux/Associated Press

Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and has left the NBA campus.

Magic officials said Friday that Bamba will undergo a "comprehensive post-coronavirus evaluation" on the advice of team staffers and doctors.

Bamba told The Athletic's Josh Robbins last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11, which caused him to lose his sense of smell and taste and "made him unusually fatigued and caused muscle soreness."

The 22-year-old finished this season averaging 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 62 games before the season was suspended in March.

Orlando selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft after he impressed in his only collegiate season at Texas. He wasn't expected to dominate immediately in the NBA at such a young age, but he has the potential to be something special.

Nikola Vucevic will continue to play big minutes as the starting center, while Khem Birch will remain a primary option off the bench for head coach Steve Clifford.

The Magic will begin the postseason against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.