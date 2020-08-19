Patrick Beverley Ruled Out for Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 2 with Calf Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley has been ruled out for Wednesday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks because of a left calf strain, Doc Rivers announced before Game 2.

Rivers told reporters he had "no sense" as to how long Beverley would be out:

Beverley started Game 1 on Monday, recording eight points and five rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

The veteran has playing a crucial role on both ends of the floor for the Clippers, drawing some of the team's toughest defensive matchups while facilitating an offense that features two dominant ball-handlers in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The loss of Beverley comes at a time when L.A. is as close to its first NBA title as ever after clinching a playoff berth before the league went on hiatus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old averaged 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.

Fortunately for the Clippers, their backcourt depth has remained one of their strong suits. Behind Beverley are Reggie Jackson, Lou Williams, Terance Mann and Landry Shamet.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Williams and Jackson in particular are well suited to handle Beverley's minutes while he's out. The former is a a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, while the latter has led offenses in both Oklahoma City and Detroit over his career.

The Clippers signed Jackson in February shortly after the Pistons bought out his contract. It was a good move to ensure the club had even more depth as the season wore on.

Now it may have to pay more dividends than previously expected.