Report: TE Matt LaCosse Is 8th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

New England Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse celebrates his touchdown catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The touchdown pass by quarterback Tom Brady was the 539th of his career, tying Peyton Manning for second all-time most touchdown passes by an NFL quarterback. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots will be even more shorthanded for 2020 after tight end Matt LaCosse decided to opt out of the season, per Field Yates of ESPN. 

He becomes the eighth Patriots player to opt out amid the coronavirus pandemic, by far the most of any team in the NFL.

New England will also be without safety Patrick Chung, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, right tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Dan Vitale, running back Brandon Bolden, offensive linaman Najee Toran and receiver Marqise Lee this season.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

