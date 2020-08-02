Report: TE Matt LaCosse Is 8th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots will be even more shorthanded for 2020 after tight end Matt LaCosse decided to opt out of the season, per Field Yates of ESPN.

He becomes the eighth Patriots player to opt out amid the coronavirus pandemic, by far the most of any team in the NFL.

New England will also be without safety Patrick Chung, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, right tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Dan Vitale, running back Brandon Bolden, offensive linaman Najee Toran and receiver Marqise Lee this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.