Kyle Lowry Leads Raptors Past LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 2, 2020

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) plays against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry posted 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 107-92 on Saturday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The Raps outscored the Lakers 35-16 in the final 10:10 to turn a 76-72 deficit into a 15-point win.

Lowry shot 8-of-16 from the field and hit five of his nine three-pointers. He also got to the free-throw line 15 times and made 12 attempts.

He led a dominant Raptors starting five that saw Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each finish plus-27 on the evening. Fred VanVleet had 13 points and 11 dimes in 40 minutes, and Anunoby scored 23. Siakam had 15 points on just 5-of-17 shooting but added a pair of blocks and steals.

The Lakers shot a season-low 35.4 percent and 25.0 percent from three-point range. LeBron James led the Lakers with 20 points, and Anthony Davis had an off night with 14 points on 2-of-7 shooting.

        

Notable Performances

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Raptors PG Kyle Lowry: 33 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST

Raptors SF OG Anunoby: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL

Raptors G Fred VanVleet13 PTS, 11 AST, 5 REB

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK

Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 16 PTS, 4 REB

     

What's Next?

The 50-15 Lakers will face the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The 47-18 Raptors will play the Miami Heat on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Exclusive Merch for NBA Return

    The season restarts Thursday on TNT. Here's exclusive merch to get ready 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Exclusive Merch for NBA Return

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    T.J. Warren Erupts for 53 Pts as Pacers Beat 76ers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    T.J. Warren Erupts for 53 Pts as Pacers Beat 76ers

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Oladipo Will Play, Malcolm Brogdon Out vs. 76ers

    Pacers star will play in team's restart opener tonight, Malcolm Brogdon is out due to cervical strain

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Oladipo Will Play, Malcolm Brogdon Out vs. 76ers

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Marcus Smart Fined $15K

    League fines Celtics guard for his comments about officiating in Friday night's game vs. Bucks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Marcus Smart Fined $15K

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report