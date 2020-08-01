Kyle Lowry Leads Raptors Past LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry posted 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 107-92 on Saturday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The Raps outscored the Lakers 35-16 in the final 10:10 to turn a 76-72 deficit into a 15-point win.

Lowry shot 8-of-16 from the field and hit five of his nine three-pointers. He also got to the free-throw line 15 times and made 12 attempts.

He led a dominant Raptors starting five that saw Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each finish plus-27 on the evening. Fred VanVleet had 13 points and 11 dimes in 40 minutes, and Anunoby scored 23. Siakam had 15 points on just 5-of-17 shooting but added a pair of blocks and steals.

The Lakers shot a season-low 35.4 percent and 25.0 percent from three-point range. LeBron James led the Lakers with 20 points, and Anthony Davis had an off night with 14 points on 2-of-7 shooting.

Notable Performances

Raptors PG Kyle Lowry: 33 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST

Raptors SF OG Anunoby: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL

Raptors G Fred VanVleet: 13 PTS, 11 AST, 5 REB

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK

Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 16 PTS, 4 REB

What's Next?

The 50-15 Lakers will face the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The 47-18 Raptors will play the Miami Heat on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

