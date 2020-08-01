Kyle Lowry Leads Raptors Past LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Kyle Lowry Leads Raptors Past LeBron James, Anthony Davis, LakersAugust 2, 2020
Kyle Lowry posted 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 107-92 on Saturday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
The Raps outscored the Lakers 35-16 in the final 10:10 to turn a 76-72 deficit into a 15-point win.
Lowry shot 8-of-16 from the field and hit five of his nine three-pointers. He also got to the free-throw line 15 times and made 12 attempts.
He led a dominant Raptors starting five that saw Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each finish plus-27 on the evening. Fred VanVleet had 13 points and 11 dimes in 40 minutes, and Anunoby scored 23. Siakam had 15 points on just 5-of-17 shooting but added a pair of blocks and steals.
The Lakers shot a season-low 35.4 percent and 25.0 percent from three-point range. LeBron James led the Lakers with 20 points, and Anthony Davis had an off night with 14 points on 2-of-7 shooting.
Notable Performances
Raptors PG Kyle Lowry: 33 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST
Raptors SF OG Anunoby: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL
Raptors G Fred VanVleet: 13 PTS, 11 AST, 5 REB
Lakers G/F LeBron James: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK
Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 16 PTS, 4 REB
What's Next?
The 50-15 Lakers will face the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The 47-18 Raptors will play the Miami Heat on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
